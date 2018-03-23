Adventure Arkansas: Beekeeping Where You Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“I’m just trying to teach people about beekeeping,” said Danny Brewer, Apiary Inspector.

This week for Adventure Arkansas we are learning about beekeeping in our state. I took the Adventure Subaru to the Janet Huckabee Nature Center to a beekeeping class. Danny Brewer, an Apiary Inspector, tells me that it’s crucial that beekeeping thrives.

“We lose about 33%, around 35% of all our bees every winter, so we’re constantly having to recover our losses,” said Brewer.

Danny tells me that bees are vital to our ecosystem and food supply. He has some tips for those wanting to start their own hive.

“If you’re going to be a beekeeper, learn about what you’re doing,” said Brewer. “Don’t just go to the big box stores, buy your hive, come home, purchase a $150 worth of bees, throw them in there and forget them.” “That right there will work against other beekeepers that are taking good care of their bee hives and controlling their mite issues and their problems that they’re having.”

Beekeeping is a year-round hobby too. In fact, even in the late winter and early spring season, the insects are already busy bees in their hives.

“The Nature center keeps some of its own honeybees right here behind me in this screened enclosure,” said Brewer. “The center also tells me this is a critical time of year for the bees. Even though it’s cold, they’re busy as the queen is laying her eggs.”

If you want to start beekeeping, Danny recommends joining a bee club and finding a mentor. With Adventure Arkansas and checking on the hives Where You Live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

