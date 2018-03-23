× Crews Respond To Machine Fire In Rogers

Rogers (KFSM) — Crews responded to an early morning fire today (Mar. 23) on South 5th Street in Rogers, according to Captain Clint Bowen with the Rogers Fire Department.

Officials say a piece of machinery inside the commercial building was on fire but was quickly put out by crews.

Rogers Fire Department evacuated the building due to smoke.

It is unclear if operations at the building will continue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as we follow this developing story.