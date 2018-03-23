Fayetteville Drowning Incident Leads Rogers To Fence In School Playgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Two schools have new fencing around sections of their playground areas.

The new fences at Old Wire and Bonnie Grime Elementary Schools have completely enclosed the playgrounds.

"It makes me feel really good just because I don't want anything to happen to my kids. They're my everything, so I want them to be able to play safe at school," Rogers Resident Kaly Kennan said.

The decision to build them came after a Fayetteville student attending Vandergriff Elementary drowned in a pool after wandering off during recess.

Kennan is a mother of four and said she's happy to see her son's school finish the fencing around its playground.

"I'm just really glad that they have because there's a lot of kids that play soccer out here in this field everyday, and if the ball were to roll out in the street they probably wouldn't think about it. They'd just run out and get it," Kennan said.

Neighbors of Bonnie Grimes Elementary agree.

"Anything that would help the safety of the children... I don't see a problem its a step in the right direction," Neighbor Bruce Norton said.

Norton said he couldn't imagine losing a child that way.

"It would be a concern of mine... it would hurt... even though I don't have any small children anymore, that if something like that were to happen," Norton said.

Those with the Rogers Public School District said they plan to completely fence in all of their elementary schools by May.