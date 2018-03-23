× Fayetteville Police Catch Credit Card Thieves

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested two siblings accused of stealing a man’s credit card and using it to shop and dine around town, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Travis Logman, Jr., 20, and Taralynn Logman, 18, were arrested Thursday (March 22) in connection with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card — both felonies.

The card’s owner reported roughly $660 in fraudulent transactions at local shops around town, according to the report.

Fayetteville police later identified the Logmans using the card from surveillance video. Taralynn Logman later admitted to using the card to shop and eat with her brother, according to the report.

Travis Logman and Taralynn Logman were being held Friday (March 23) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.