Group In Vian Gathering Food For Kids In Case Of Teacher Walkout

VIAN (KFSM) -- A group in Vian is gathering food to feed kids in case of a teacher walkout in Oklahoma.

Richard and Jackie Tyler own Noah Aquaponic Harvest and said 30 percent of their business profits go to a food pantry they operate called Vian Peace Center.

"We take that food and will distribute it to people in need, so we have a 40 backpacks that go to school for kids for the weekend," Richard said.

With teachers across Oklahoma prepared to walk out of school unless legislators provide funding, kids in rural parts of the state may not be able to receive breakfast and lunch that they rely on.

"We are fully supporting the teachers, but the kids we see the feeding side of it," Jackie said. "During the strike a lot of these kids will be displaced because parents won't be there, they have to go to work. So if we are trying to get an incentive to feed these kids through that breakfast and lunch time when they would typically get it."

They have enough food to feed kids for one day, but with no one knowing how long the strike could last, Richard and Jackie said they are hoping others will help them.

"We will work with anybody who has donations for us. We will be available for pick up the food. We are 100 percent involved in this and want to help the kids," Jackie said.

Some schools in Oklahoma will keep their cafeteria open in some capacity, but many do not know what they are going to do. They are working with the state to find out what they are and are not allowed to do.