Hogs Take Series Opener At No. 2 Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KFSM) – Less than a week after sweeping No. 4 Kentucky, Arkansas took down another highly ranked team in the SEC.

Blaine Knight struck out 10 while the Razorbacks offense plated five early runs to topple No. 2 Florida 6-3 in the series opener.

Arkansas, who is ranked No. 4 in this week’s poll, will go for the series win on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

The Razorbacks struck first as Heston Kjerstad doubled home the games first run in the second then Carson Shaddy gave the Hogs a 3-0 lead with a two run single that ricocheted off Florida’s Brady Singer.

Kjerstad added his home run of the season in the sixth inning to push the Razorbacks’ advantage to 6-2. Shaddy finished with three RBI to lead the Arkansas offense.

Knight was effective for much of the evening as he went 6 2/3 innings but did allow a pair of home runs and walked four to go along with his 10 strikeouts. Knight is now 4-0 on the season while Matt Cronin picked up his fourth save as he struck out four of the five batters he faced.