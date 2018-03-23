Judge Isaac Parker’s Lizard Pin Stolen From Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A gold lizard pin worn by Judge Isaac Parker was stolen from the Fort Smith Museum of History and a reward of $1,700 is being offered for its return.

The gold lizard pin was given to Judge Parker by his wife Mary on their wedding day. Mary had it made from one of her earrings.

Judge Parker was known to wear the pin at all his trials.

Now the pin is gone and a case in the museum is left empty.

"I was quite honestly devastated to hear that someone had stolen the pin," Sue Robison, Mary Parker reenactor said.

"I'm just heartbroken," Leisa Gramlich, executive director of the museum said. "It just makes me sick."

Those with the museum noticed the pin was missing Thursday (March 22).

"I saw the pin, which belongs on (a) black pillow, was gone," Gramlich said. "So, I continued and saw that the lock had been broken. The plate that holds the padlock was busted."

Black powder is now left behind by detectives from the Fort Smith Police Department, showing the thief's fingerprints.

Floyd and Sue Robison have reenacted the lives of Judge Parker and his wife for more than 13 years and they said this hits them hard.

"The person that did this didn`t just rob the museum, they robbed you, they robbed me, they robbed her and future generations of an artifact that is irreplaceable," Floyd Robison said.

The couple has put up money to add to the already growing reward created by the community, hoping to get back the pin similar to the replica Robison wears on his suit jacket.

"There`s so little things left over from his legacy except for his legacy," Floyd Robison said. "His home was destroyed in a cyclone in 1898 after he died, so very few things of his exist."

The Robisons said it's not about the monetary value of the pin, but the rich history behind it.

"It does no good to have them if you can`t learn from them," Sue Robison said. "It does no good to have them if they`re locked up and hidden and that`s what the person who has this pin is going to have to do with it. They`re either going to have to lock it up or give it back."

If you have any information about the stolen pin contact River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.