New Guildelines For Skin Cancer Prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New federal guidelines recommend doctors should begin offering skin cancer prevention as early as six months old.

Before babies can walk, they should get used to never leaving the house without sunscreen.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force updated their previous guidelines from 2012 that suggested skin cancer prevention and education should begin at age 10.

Now, the group is saying it should begin when a child is just six months old.

The task force says children and teens exposed to the sun's harmful UV rays are at a greater risk for developing skin cancer as adults.

People who use tanning beds or burn easily are also at higher risk for the disease.