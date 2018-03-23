Taco Bell Sauce Packet-Inspired Tortilla Chips Heading To Stores Soon

Taco Bell is coming to a display shelf near you. The chain says its own line of tortilla chips will soon be available for you to buy at stores.

According to a press release, the chips will be available in Fire and Mild sauce packet flavors along with the classic flavor.

“This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell. Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.”

The chips will be available beginning in May at grocery and convenience stores.