Fort Smith Shooting At Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex where one victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday (Mar. 24) at the Boardwalk Apartments, 4301 Kinkead Avenue, according to Fort Smith Police Sergeant Steven Dooly.

“There were several people at the scene,” said Dooly, “and we’re talking to a witness, possibly two.”

The name of the person, who was shot, was not released and Dooly only described him as a black male.

According to a witness, at least three shots were fired and saw that a person was loaded into an ambulance.