Gators Hand Hogs First SEC Loss Of Season

GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KFSM)-The No. 2 Florida Gators scored early and often Saturday as they claimed a dominant 17-2 victory against Arkansas to take game-two of the series. Arkansas drops to 17-6, and 4-1 in league play.

Poor pitching doomed the Diamond Hogs today,Florida piled up 12 runs in the first three innings. Isaiah Campbell followed the best best start of the season with his worst, struggling on the mound. The redshirt sophomore lasted just one inning, allowing six runs off four hits including a grand slam.

The Razorbacks also couldn’t find their rythm at the plate. The Hogs’ bats were held silent until the fourth inning when catcher Grant Koch finally put Arkansas on the board with a two-run home run.

Arkansas will face Florida in a rubber match tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. that will be broadcast in the SEC Network.