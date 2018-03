× Large Fire Forces Evacuations In LeFlore County

LE FLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Evacuations are underway near Whitesboro in Le Flore County due to a large fire, according to EMS. The area is from the north end of Whitesboro and five miles north of that area.

There are six fire departments on scene, the Department of Forestry and EMS, according to an EMS of LeFlore County Facebook post.

STORY DEVELOPING