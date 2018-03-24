March For Our Lives Fort Smith & Bentonville

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Fort Smith, Bentonville and in areas in between, students are hosting a March for Our Lives rally on Saturday (Mar. 24).

Dozens of people are gathering outside the old Sebastian County Courthouse. A “ March For Our Lives-Fort Smith ” Facebook page has been created for the gathering.

Many demonstrators are asking for stricter gun control and demanding action from Congress.

The rally brought several speakers to the Courthouse steps including Southside High School senior Kirk Linam.

Students who spoke with 5NEWS at the demonstration said it’s time to end senseless tragedies like the one in Parkland, Florida. and they want safety to be a priority.

In addition, proceeds from t-shirt sales will go toward the local “Moms Demand Action” chapter. The non-partisan organization advocates for children’s safety against gun violence.

At the Bentonville Square, students and others gathered beginning at 10 a.m. and the demonstration is expected to go until 2 p.m. A “March For Our Lives-Bentonville” Facebook page is online with the following statement:

With our representatives receiving money totaling in the millions from the National Rifle Association and passing policy that threatens our lives it is clear that they have chosen guns over the lives of children. Tom Cotton has received $1,958,814 from the NRA and Asa Hutchinson has allowed concealed carry on school campuses. You would have thought that after Columbine, after Virginia Tech, after Sandy Hook, after Aurora, after Pulse, after Las Vegas things would change. Well, they did not. So on March 24th around the world we are are saying enough is enough. Come to the Bentonville Square in solidarity with victims of gun violence and show our representatives that we need gun reform now because it’s our lives at stake. Bring signs and show resistance to a Congress who is standing by while children are dying.