OSBI Investigating Muskogee County Jail Death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is looking into an inmate death that happened at the Muskogee County Jail Saturday (Mar. 24).

According to OSBI, Brandy Edwardsen, 23, was found unresponsive in her jail cell shortly after midnight. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

An autopsy has been requested and a report will be sent to the DA’s Office upon conclusion of the investigation, according to the OSBI.

Several posts on Edwardsen’s Facebook page described her as a good friend and that she will be missed.