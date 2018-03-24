Second Annual Fostering Fashion Coming Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Junior League of Fort Smith is getting ready to present the second annual Fostering Fashion event on April 6th, 2018 at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Taylor Smith of the Junior League of Fort Smith sat down with 5News evening anchor Daren Bobb to talk about all of the exciting news circling next month's event.

Fostering Fashion is one of the Junior League's annual fundraisers that supports the many community projects impacting the nearly 800 foster youths in Sebastian County and surrounding areas.

The event will feature shopping, food, drinks along with a silent auction. You can purchase a ticket for $40 or buy a table that sits eight for $400 on Eventbrite.

For more information you can find them on their Facebook or their website.