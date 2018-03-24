× Shipley Bakery Owner Harry Shipley Jr. Died, 96

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — On Saturday (Mar. 24), long time businessman and owner of Shipley Baking Company in Fort Smith, Harry Shipley Jr., died at the age of 96.

The bakery was opened in 1921 on North 6th Street in downtown Fort Smith.

Harry Shipley Jr. took over the family business in the 1950s until it closed.

On Saturday (Mar. 24) night, family and friends remembered the Shipley legacy and the passing of Harry Shipley Jr.

Family and friends are in the process of making funeral arrangements.