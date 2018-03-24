Toasty Saturday Afternoon

Posted 7:28 am, March 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, March 24, 2018

Other than a slight chance for a sprinkle before noon, Saturday afternoon should end up being nice and warm. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day as well.

The best chance for a sprinkle should be towards the north and east as a weak boundary slides through this morning and afternoon. Temperatures should still be able to warm up nicely.

Saturday Outlook:  Highs in the 70s (some near 80 in the River Valley)

Sunday Outlook:  A nice start gives way to showers and storms in the evening

Even a slight chance for severe weather is possible on Monday.  The heaviest rain will likely be on Tuesday.

-Matt