Toasty Saturday Afternoon

Other than a slight chance for a sprinkle before noon, Saturday afternoon should end up being nice and warm. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day as well.
The best chance for a sprinkle should be towards the north and east as a weak boundary slides through this morning and afternoon. Temperatures should still be able to warm up nicely.
Saturday Outlook: Highs in the 70s (some near 80 in the River Valley)
Sunday Outlook: A nice start gives way to showers and storms in the evening
Even a slight chance for severe weather is possible on Monday. The heaviest rain will likely be on Tuesday.
-Matt