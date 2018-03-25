Barling Car Show and Cruise Night Led by Packed Day at Chaffee Crossing Historic District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) -- Lauri Robertson with the Chaffee Crossing Historic District and Tyler Roads join Daren Bobb to talk about an action-packed day at the Chaffee Crossing Historic District and in Barling, Arkansas on April 7th.

The day starts with a 5K Run at 8:00 a.m., followed by the grand opening of Fort Smith Brewing Company. For more information you can go to the Chaffee Crossing Historic District's website.

Then, the Break the Silence Car show will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m leading into Cruise night. To get your car registered all you have to do is show up before noon on Terry St., and it only cost you $15. For more information on the Car Show click here.

The Students Against Drugs and Alcohol Arkansas is presenting the 2018 Spring Barling Cruise Night from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m after the Car Show. Come out and cruise your cars up and down Fort St. (HWY 22) in Barling, Arkansas and check out some of the great vendors and bands that will be in attendance.

But don't wait, because you'll need to get there early if you want to find a spot to park!

For more information on Cruise Night and the Car Show click here.