× Centerton K9 Officer Helps Make A Drug Bust

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A vehicle traffic stop on Highway 102 by Centerton police early Saturday (Mar. 24) yielded a lot of contraband and multiple arrests.

Police said during the stop, they called for back up — K9 Officer Zorro.

Zorro located drugs, money and guns from the vehicle, according to officers.

Three people were arrested on felony charges. The firearm that was located had been stolen out of Oklahoma, according to police.