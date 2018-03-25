Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce To Have Active Shooter Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce is giving members a chance to learn how to handle an active shooter situation.

Tonya Sarlls, with the Chamber sits down with 5News Anchor Daren Bobb to talk about the class and how you can get involved.

The Active Shooter Preparation & Training class will be on April 3, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The class will be led by Corporal Anthony Rice from the Fort Smith Police Department.

You can learn more about the event by going to the Chamber's Facebook page or by clicking here.