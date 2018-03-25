× Gators Edge Hogs In Rubber Match

GAINESVILLE, FLA. (KFSM)-The Razorbacks were close to handing No. 2 Florida their first SEC series loss of the season, but the Hogs missed crucial opportunities allowing the Gators to win 5-4 Sunday. Arkansas is now 17-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The Gators (21-5, 4-2 SEC) take series 2-1 from the Hogs.

The Razorbacks outhit the Gators 10-5, but stranded 12 base runners. Heston Kjerstad led the Hogs with two doubles, the freshman finished with seven hits over the span of the weekend series.

With the game tied at three in the seventh inning, Kacey Murphy, who had thrown for 6 1/3 innings, was relived by Matt Cronin. Murphy had and left a runner at first with one out. Cronin retired the first batter, but he then surrender a two-out two-run homer to give Florida the lead 5-3.

Next the Razorbacks will play at Memphis on Tuesday for one game with the Tigers, then they will travel to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss.