× Lots Of Rain Expected This Week

Heavy rains will arrive Monday afternoon and last through Tuesday. More chances of rain come in Wednesday, Thursday, and early Friday, but these look to be much lighter. Here are the rain totals through Friday:

Areal flood watches have been issued for the band of heavy rain that is expected to fall in parts of eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Over the next 24 hours, this band of heavy rain may shift north or south a bit, but it seems likely showers and storms are likely to train of the region.

-Matt