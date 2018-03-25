Showers And Storms Through Sunday Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and storms will continue to move through our region Sunday evening, especially in Northwest Arkansas. Some of the stronger storms may produce rumbles of thunder and isolated small hail.

Latest On Northwest Arkansas Shower/Storms Timing:

Benton County: | 4:00PM - 6:45PM

Washington County: | 3:50PM - 6:45PM

Carroll County: | 5:30PM - 7:30PM

Madison County: | 5PM - 7:15PM

These storms currently moving into Northwest Arkansas have some lightning and have been capable of producing hail in the Tulsa area. As they translate towards Arkansas, they should continue to weaken, but pockets of moderate rain are possible this evening. It looks like things should dry out near or just after sunset Sunday evening.

Severe threats remain low.

In the River Valley, showers and storms are temporarily ending. There is a chance for more activity later Sunday, but the better chances for rain and storms arrives Monday morning and afternoon.

-Matt