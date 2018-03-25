SUV Crashes Into Claremore Kum And Go

One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a Claremore Kum & Go Sunday (Mar. 25).

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Kum & Go on W. Will Rogers Blvd.

Police believe the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, which lunged the SUV into the building. The driver and passenger were not injured.

Two customers and two employees were in the store at the time. One woman was reportedly pinned between the SUV and the counter but was freed before first responders arrived. She was later taken to the hospital for a leg injury, police said.

The other customer, and elderly woman, said she had been hit by merchandise but was otherwise not injured. The two employees were not injured.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.