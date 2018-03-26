× Arkansas State Hospital Employee & Patient Arrested In Nevada

NEVADA (KFSM) — The psychologist and mental patient who left together from the Arkansas State Hospital have been arrested in Nevada, according to police.

Psychologist Michelle Messer, 41, and 41-year-old Cory Chapin who is a mental patient of the state hospital were arrested at a home in North Las Vegas, 5NEWS content partner KATV reports.

The two are being held in the Clark County, Nev. Detention Center without bond. Messer and Chapin were arrested on warrants for being fugitives from justice, according to the detention center.

They’ll will be extradited back to Arkansas.

Messer also faces felony providing prohibited articles to a patient, and misdemeanor aiding an unauthorized departure of a state hospital patient, KATV reports.

Chapin is a state hospital patient after being acquitted of attempted kidnapping, drug possession and theft charges because of a mental disease or defect, court documents state. He told police God made him abduct and rape someone, KATV reports.