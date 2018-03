× ASP: Man Dies After Motorcycle Hits Car

AVOCA (KFSM) — A Springdale man died Saturday (March 24) after his motorcycle hit a car, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police said Don Offenbacker, 58, was driving a motorcycle on Highway 62 at the Rose Street intersection at about 2:25 p.m.

A man driving westbound in a 2004 Nissan was turning left onto Rose Street when the motorcycle struck the car.

Road conditions were described as dry and clear at the time of the accident.