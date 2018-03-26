Fayetteville Residents Prepare For Possible Rezoning In Rolling Hills Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A residential area is preparing for the possibility of getting several new homes in their area due to rezoning issues.

Residents of the Rolling Hills community said they area planning to fight the city's rezoning efforts.

Although the vote wasn't in her favor, resident Nicole Cladsen said progress happened.

"Last time they (City of Fayetteville Planning Commision) passed it 7-0 and tonight (Monday, March 26) it (vote) was 4-3," Cladsen said.

She said like many of her other neighbors, she's against the rezoning proposal because it would allow up to 10 homes per acre, and that's not how the community is currently structured.

Robert Scroggin, was one of the three city commissioners to vote against the proposal, and in his explanation he efforted calming the nerves of some of the neighbors.

"The new zoning would add to the walk ability of the area, and the wildlife you see are actually visiting and are not permanent residents." said Scoggin

Resident Lisa Buerkett, "A higher density development is incompatible with this area. It is one of the nicest regular neighborhoods in Fayetteville."

The neighbors of Rolling Hills hope to see the recommendation added to the April 17 city council meeting. In the meantime Cladsen, Buerkett and other concerned neighbors plan to keep emailing and writing council members.