× Fort Smith Man Dies After Car Goes Airborne & Hits Embankment

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man died Friday (March 23) after his car went airborne and hit an embankment, according to Arkansas State Police.

Larry Bell, 42, was driving southbound on Highway 255 at about 7:27 p.m. when he lost control and left the road.

His 2003 Corvette rolled once, went airborne and then hit an embankment.

No one else was injured in the accident.