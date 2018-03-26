× Gafford Announces Return For Sophomore Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas saw their season come to an end much sooner than they would have liked in the NCAA Tournament but the Razorbacks picked up a big win for next season.

Daniel Gafford announced that he’ll return for his sophomore season after averaging just less than 12 points with six rebounds per game as a freshman.

“Obviously this is great news for us,” said head coach Mike Anderson. “He’s the centerpiece to what we are doing here, and this gives him the chance to build on the tremendous freshman year he had. Daniel is a special player and the sky is the limit for him.”

Gafford had been projected as high as a lottery pick, top-13 overall selections, in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The forward from El Dorado progressed much quicker than most expected as a freshman as he started in 26 of the Razorbacks’ final 27 games and was among the most dominant freshmen forwards/centers in college basketball.

Gafford decision likely comes as this year’s crop of forwards entering the NBA Draft is seen as significantly stronger than the 2019 draft class.