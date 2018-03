× Grammy-Nominated Singer Halsey To Perform At Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Grammy-nominated singer Halsey will perform at the Walmart AMP this summer.

She will take the stage Friday, July 20 as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $30 to $65.