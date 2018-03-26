Hard Work Pays Off For Lions’ Eckes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- UA-Fort Smith golfer Chris Eckes' start in competitive sports didn't begin on a golf course, it actually began on a basketball court playing AAU travel ball.

"It was a lot of basketball," said Eckes. "And continuous hard work put in, that to get me ready for what we thought made be a college basketball career but actually turned out to be golf."

It was Eckes' senior at Northside, while he was playing basketball and golf, that he saw the potential in having a longer career in golf rather than basketball.

"I was kind of getting a little older," said Eckes. "Being able to hit the ball a little further and score a little more competitively on the golf course, so I kind of got bit by the bug and really put in some effort and try to get better."

The transition into focusing on just golf has proven to be beneficial. The senior was Heartland Conference Golfer Of the Week after helping UA-Fort Smith finish tied for fifth in a tournament field that featured two of the nation's top-25 teams.

"He out works everyone of the team," said UAFS coach Daniel Hayden. "He’s one of the hardest workers I have ever met as a coach. To have a player like that on your team, that the other players look up to him being a leader is really important to this program."

As for his future after college, Eckes is determined to work his way into the pro-circuit.

"For me I would like to play professional golf,that ultimately the goal is to reach the PGA tour," said Eckes. "For now it will be mini tours, trying to get in the Monday Qualifier, trying to just get in, which will be the toughest part. That’s really the future for me these next couple of years, is to do my best and try to make it."