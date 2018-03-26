× House Passes Plan In Wake Of Possible Oklahoma Teacher Walkouts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — A plan has been introduced to the Oklahoma State House that may curtail planned teacher walkouts, 5NEWS sister station NEWS9 reports.

The walkouts are planned for April 2 if a deal isn’t reached.

The plan consists of taxing gas, cigarettes and lodging, NEWS9 reports.

The station reports that the plan would call for a five percent GPT retroactively on oil production, a 3-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and 6-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel, as well as a $1-per-pack cigarette tax and $5 tax increase on hotel and motel rooms, NEWS9 reports.

Budgets of $61 million in raises for state employees and $5.1 million for support staff were included in the plan that passed Monday evening (March 26), NEWS9 reports.

The house approved a $2.9 billion spending bill to fund education for the 2019 fiscal year, NEWS9 reports. The house passed the $447 million bill to fund the teacher pay raises. The vote was 79-19.