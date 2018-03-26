× Iowa Family Died From Water Heater Gas Leak, Mexican Official Says

MEXICO CITY — A prosecutor in Mexico says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week. The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that the water heater “was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance.”

Miguel Angel Pech told the Radio Formula station that “a high level” of gas was found in the rented condo in the resort area of Tulum where the family was staying.

Autopsies indicate the family died from inhaling toxic gas, but the source hadn’t been determined.

Iowa officials identified the family as Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. They were from Creston, Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports the U.S. Consulate in Mexico informed the family about the source of the leak, according to Jana Weland, Amy Sharp’s cousin.

“It’s been very stressful but the consulate’s been good about helping us,” Weland said. “Even the funeral home in Mexico has been good at helping.”