Man Facing Charges After Not Registering As A Level 3 Sex Offender

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is facing failure to comply charges after not registering as a sex offender, according to Fort Smith police.

Detectives received a tip March 19 that Jeromy Wilson, 35, had been living in the 900 block of South 18th Street.

They determined that he was a level 3 sex offender and had not registered with the Fort Smith Police Department.

After detectives verified that he had been living in Fort Smith for some time in a safe zone, they were able to obtain a warrant.

Wilson is now facing charges of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act.