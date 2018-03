× Police: Pair Tries To Get Refund For Items They Took Off Shelf

ROGERS (KFSM) — Officers with the Rogers Police Department are searching for two people suspected of theft at Walmart.

Police said the two men took the items from the shelf at the Walmart on Walnut Street and then took them to the return counter to get a refund.

If you have any information, contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.