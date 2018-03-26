× Rogers Man Accused Of Raping, Sexually Grooming Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Rogers man accused of abusing an 11-year-old girl for roughly seven years.

Christopher Eugene Ennis, 40, was arrested Saturday (March 24) in connection with rape, sexual assault and sexually grooming a child — all felonies.

The girl told police Ennis has been molesting her since she was 4, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Ennis often forces her to watch pornography with him and expects sexual favors in return for downloading music and games to her phone.

Ennis denied the allegations. He told Rogers police the girl worries too much about :adults stuff and not kid stuff,” according to the affidavit.

Ennis asked for a lawyer shortly afterward and police terminated the interview.

Ennis had been arrested earlier Saturday after police found him a syringe and 4.7 grams of meth inside a baggie in his sock.

Ennis was being held Monday (March 26) at the Benton County Jail on a $130,000 bond. He has a hearing set for April 30 in Benton County Circuit Court.