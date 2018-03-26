× Rogers Man Caught With More Than 2 Pounds Of Meth

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man faces a drug trafficking charge after police found him with more than two pounds of packaged methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Stephen Ray Wilson, Jr., 38, was arrested Friday (March 23) in connection with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — both felonies.

Rogers police stopped Wilson near East McCann and South Oldwire roads for speeding and failure to signal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer’s K9 picked up an odor for narcotics and police found roughly 2.45 pounds of meth inside a package wrapped with electrical tape.

Wilson told police he knew the package he picked up had meth inside, and he was supposed to rent a motel room and distribute the drug. Wilson added that has occasionally sold meth before to supplement his income, according to the affidavit.

Inside Wilson’s engine compartment, police also found 11.8 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of meth, a digital scale and a handwritten note that appeared to have instructions on how to cook meth, according to the affidavit.

Wilson was being held Monday (March 26) at the Benton County Jail on a $85,000 bond. He has a hearing set for April 30 in Benton County Circuit Court.