Rogers Police Searching For Two Involved In Motorcycle Hit And Run

ROGERS (KFSM) — Officers with the Rogers Police Department are trying to identify a person involved in a motorcycle hit and run.

Police said two people were involved in a motorcycle vs. parked car hit and run in Rogers Sunday (March 25). They are trying to identify the driver of the motorcycle, as well as the owner and insurance information.

The two people are believed to be traveling together. One person will be driving an older model gold, four door passenger car and the other may be riding a motorcycle with damage to the left side, according to police.

If you have any information, contact Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.