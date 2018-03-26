Tracking Showers; Heaviest Arrives Monday Night, Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first wave of showers is moving to the east and out of our area for Monday afternoon giving us a small break into the evening with only an isolated shower or two.

The latest data shows the next push of heavy rain arriving later this evening closer to 10pm and continuing into the overnight.

The severe weather risk is low, but continues to be a possibility in Eastern Oklahoma and some portions of NW Arkansas.

The severe concern would primarily be hail.

Widespread rain will be likely on Tuesday just about everywhere with flash flooding an issue by Wednesday.

-Garrett