University Of Oklahoma Announces Next President Of University

NORMAN (KFSM) — University of Oklahoma officials announced its next president Monday morning (March 26).

Officials confirmed that James L. Gallogly will be the next president of the University of Oklahoma, according to our sister station KFOR.

“I’m here because I love the University of Oklahoma,” said President Designate Gallogly. “It’s a privilege to be part of the University, and I will work tirelessly with our outstanding students, faculty and administration as we achieve new standards of academic excellence.”

Sooners, the OU Board of Regents just appointed me the president designate. I could not be more excited. Please join us at Evans Hall at 10 am for the formal announcement. #BoomerSooner — Jim Gallogly (@OU14Pres) March 26, 2018

He will be the 14th president of the university.

“Jim Gallogly is a world-class, in-demand transformative leader, and we’re honored to have him as our new president,” said Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of OU’s Board of Regents. “Throughout his career, he’s been incredibly successful. He is a builder known for having strategic vision, for managing large and complex organizations, and for mentoring and inspiring great teams to achieve results – leadership qualities we value for the future. Jim’s skill-set is a perfect match for this unique time in our history.”

Gallogly was the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell, a company he joined while it was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He helped guide the company out of bankruptcy in record time and repositioned it as one of the world’s largest petrochemical, polymers and refining companies, with 2014 revenues of $45.6 billion and earnings of $4.1 billion.

He also served for 29 years in executive roles with ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Phillips Petroleum Company, beginning his career in the energy business in Northeast Oklahoma with Phillips in 1980. He also practiced law with a private firm in Denver, Colo.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Colo. in 1974 and a J.D. degree from the OU College of Law in 1977. He completed the Advanced Executive Program at the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., in 1998.

He is member of the OU Gallogly College of Engineering Board of Visitors and the University of Colorado Engineering Advisory Council, as well as an executive committee member of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors in Houston, Texas.

Gallogly will succeed President David Boren, who served as president for 23 years. He plans to retire on June 30, 2018.