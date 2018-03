× WATCH: Heavy Rain Likely Late Monday And Tuesday

Widespread heavy rain is likely starting late Monday and continuing into Tuesday. Scattered showers and brief downpours will be possible Monday afternoon, but the heavy and more widespread rain will start to move into the area late Monday. 2-4″ of rain will be possible by late Tuesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through Tuesday.

