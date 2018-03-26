× WCSO: Man Facing Charges After Shooting Man In Leg

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A West Fork man is facing charges after shooting a man in the leg, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to Washington Regional Medical Center Friday night (March 22) for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man said he was buying narcotics from Ian Moore, 23, in the area of Hogeye off of Highway 265. During the purchase, the man said Moore fired multiple shots at him with one hitting him in the left leg above his ankle.

Moore was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $50,000 bond.