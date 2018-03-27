3 River Valley Women Accused Of Selling Pounds Of Meth

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Three women are facing charges after police seized five pounds of meth allegedly in their possession.

The drugs are estimated to be worth at least $44,000, according to police.

Tamara Shipley-Brown, Elizabeth Tester and Lisa Kelley are facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine of more than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The meth, as well as drug paraphernalia, was reportedly seized by the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Forces. The task forces are comprised of authorities from Fort Smith and Greenwood Police Departments, Arkansas State Police and Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.