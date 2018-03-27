Bella Vista Firefighters Save 2 During Swift Water Rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bella Vista firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in a car near Dogwood Drive after floodwaters inundated Benton County on Tuesday (March 27).

The department's swift water rescue team got both people from the car and onto dry land.

BVFD warned drivers to stay away from submerged bridges and roadways, which can be dangerous even when they appear passable: