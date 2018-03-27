× Bentonville Officer Retires With His Best Friend

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A local officer is retiring with his partner and best friend.

After 20 years on the force, Officer J.R. Cooper is retiring with his K9 officer, Nico. The two are best friends

Cooper could hardly find the words to describe the opportunity to retire with his best friend.

“It’s awesome…to have one that you’ve had for about four-and-a-half years and that you get to take him an keep him,” Cooper said.

For the past five years, the two have worked on several cases in Bentonville.

“We work well as a team. He uses the nose and I use the eyes, and that’s teamwork,” Cooper added. “Everywhere I go he goes and I’m getting ready to go on vacation matter of a fact in a couple weeks and he’s gonna go with me.”

His sons Ryan and Kasey Cooper said they’re happy that their dad is retiring with Nico.