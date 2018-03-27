× Boil Order Issued For Washington Water Authority Customers

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — The Washington Water Authority on Tuesday (March 27) issued a boil order for about 50 customers between Dutch Mills and Evansville.

Residents should boil their water for one minute before consumption. Any ice cubs should also be discarded.

The order could affect customers from 16779 to 20102 South Arkansas 59 between Dutch Mills and Evansville, as well as customers on Vineyard Road, Ronnie Hale Road, Benchmark Road, Bellamy Road, Doss Road, Ann Road, Eversoll Road and South Arkansas 244.

The order was posted after heavy flooding washed out a water line near Evansville, according to Josh Moore, general manager of the authority.

An estimation for when the boil order would be lifted wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with questions should call the authority at 479-267-2111.