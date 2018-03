× Cedarville Police Searching For Missing Teen

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Cedarville Police Department are searching for a missing teen.

Alexa Bullington, 17, was last seen on Friday (March 23) in the Cedarville area.

Officers with the Van Buren Police Department are also assisting in the search.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cedarville Police Department.