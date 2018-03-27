× First Tuesdays 2018 Kicking Off In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Another seasons of First Tuesdays is kicking off on Garrison Avenue.

The first of the season will happen Tuesday, April 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

It’s an opportunity for family and friends to enjoy the downtown area and support local businesses.

Dining and drink specials will be offered, some of the boutiques will have discounts and Fort Smith Trolley rides will be free.

The Indian Territory Pistoliers and The Lawbreakers and Peacemakers reenactment groups are scheduled to perform.