× Flooding Continues In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Rain is still wreaking havoc on parts of Northwest Arkansas where flooding has become a major concern.

The area of Dogwood Drive in Bella Vista is usually a golf course, but it currently looks like a pond.

Bella Vista resident Daniel Bustamante said, “Our parking lot at work was kind of flooded, but other than that, it`s been pretty decent.”

Much of Northwest Arkansas is seeing flooding, which is causing road closures in Benton County. The rushing water has caused water rescues and cars to hydroplane off roads.

City of Bella Vista employee Cassi Lapp said drivers should be cautious.

“If you see water covering the road, don`t try to drive through it. Just turn around and go another way, because you don`t know how deep that water is, and if it`s moving, even two inches of water can sweep your car off the road and leave you stranded,” Lapp said.

Lapp said those in the area who come across flooded or washed out roads should call dispatchers at the Bella Vista Police Department.