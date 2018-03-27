Flooding Forces Several Road Closures Across NWA

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Emergency crews have blocked off several roads due to flooding in the Northwest Arkansas area.
In Benton County:
Peach Orchard Road at Palladium Drive
Dawson Road in Sulphur Springs
Spanker Creek Road (dirt section between Gooseberry Road & McNelly Road)
Sugar Creek Road (Between Hardie Road & Arkansas 62)
Gooseberry Road Bridge (between Gooseberry Spur & Price Coffee Road)
North Spring Valley Road (North of Bethlehem & Davis Valley Road)
Gene Law Road
Mullens Road
Pritchard Road
Sugar Creek Road (Between Wilson Road & Post Ranch Road)
Lucas Lane (North of Pea Ridge)
Gates Lane (Off of Highway 265)
Sears Road (Between Brassy Road & Mill Dam Road)
In Bella Vista:
Wem Lane
Castleford Drive from Trafalgar Road to Wem Lane
In Little Flock:
Rustic Drive near low water bridge
Dixieland Road at low water bridge
In Rogers:
Rainbow Road
Northgate Road
Pleasant Grove Road
Champions Drive
Garrett and Belview to Garrett and Amour
West entrance to Veterans Park
Stay with 5NEWS as this story will be updated throughout the day.