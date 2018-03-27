Flooding Forces Several Road Closures Across NWA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Emergency crews have blocked off several roads due to flooding in the Northwest Arkansas area.

In Benton County:

Peach Orchard Road at Palladium Drive

Dawson Road in Sulphur Springs

Spanker Creek Road (dirt section between Gooseberry Road & McNelly Road)

Sugar Creek Road (Between Hardie Road & Arkansas 62)

Gooseberry Road Bridge (between Gooseberry Spur & Price Coffee Road)

North Spring Valley Road (North of Bethlehem & Davis Valley Road)

Gene Law Road

Mullens Road

Pritchard Road

Sugar Creek Road (Between Wilson Road & Post Ranch Road)

Lucas Lane (North of Pea Ridge)

Gates Lane (Off of Highway 265)

Sears Road (Between Brassy Road & Mill Dam Road)

In Bella Vista:

Wem Lane

Castleford Drive from Trafalgar Road to Wem Lane

In Little Flock:

Rustic Drive near low water bridge

Dixieland Road at low water bridge

In Rogers:

Rainbow Road

Northgate Road

Pleasant Grove Road

Champions Drive

Garrett and Belview to Garrett and Amour

West entrance to Veterans Park

Stay with 5NEWS as this story will be updated throughout the day.